Lenovo Group Limited (LNVGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on December 20th

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1851 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Lenovo Group stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.