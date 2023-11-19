LBG Media (LON:LBG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.07). Approximately 15,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 60,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £180.79 million and a P/E ratio of 2,916.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.48.

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

