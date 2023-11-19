Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.82.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

LSCC stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,263 shares of company stock worth $11,018,244. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,031,000 after purchasing an additional 394,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

