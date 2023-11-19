KOK Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $885,232.33 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00844606 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $974,868.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

