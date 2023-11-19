Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $736.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

