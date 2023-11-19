Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.32 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

