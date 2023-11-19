Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,523,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Kaman worth $61,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 236.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. 101,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,391. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $576.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

