JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Trimmed by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,568. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.