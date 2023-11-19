Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($7.61) target price on the stock.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 414.40 ($5.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 416.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 418.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.51) and a one year high of GBX 473.20 ($5.81). The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vesuvius

In related news, insider Patrick André purchased 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,209.92 ($29,730.96). 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.