JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. JD.com has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

