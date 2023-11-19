Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 2.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1195 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

