International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,010. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

