InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Trading 0.8% Higher

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 4,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 2.39% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

