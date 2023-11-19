Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

