Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64 on January 8th

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6358 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

IMBBY stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMBBY. Barclays dropped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.