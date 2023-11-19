Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64 on January 8th

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6358 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.26.

IMBBY stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMBBY. Barclays dropped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

