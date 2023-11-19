Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,325 ($28.55) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Imperial Brands to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.86) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191 ($26.91).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMB

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,852 ($22.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,737.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,769.16. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($26.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,052.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 51.82 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 8,068.18%.

About Imperial Brands

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.