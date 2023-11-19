Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,325 ($28.55) target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Imperial Brands to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.86) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191 ($26.91).
Check Out Our Latest Report on IMB
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 51.82 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 8,068.18%.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.