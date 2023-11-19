Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

