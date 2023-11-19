Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their under review rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Horizonte Minerals Price Performance
Shares of LON HZM opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.53 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.11). The stock has a market cap of £23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.47.
About Horizonte Minerals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Horizonte Minerals
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.