Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 719 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

