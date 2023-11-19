Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, CFO Ira Duarte purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heron Therapeutics news, CFO Ira Duarte purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Collard acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 186,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,576.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 195.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

