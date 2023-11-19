Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $170.73 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $170.73 million and approximately $5,701.83 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00012804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,455.93 or 1.00060300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004333 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.68324196 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,696.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.