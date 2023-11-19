Head-To-Head Survey: Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) vs. Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Toyota Industries and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Industries 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Industries N/A N/A N/A $347.86 0.24 Ideanomics $103.16 million 0.25 -$260.69 million ($65.96) -0.03

This table compares Toyota Industries and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Toyota Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Toyota Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Industries and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Industries N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -522.95% -118.76% -57.11%

Summary

Toyota Industries beats Ideanomics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies. The company also offers counterbalanced lift trucks, electric reach trucks, skid steer loaders, tow tractors, and electric tow tractors; stationary/fixed type racks, nesting pallets, mobile racks, and automated storage and retrieval systems; and automatic guided vehicle systems, high speed rail guided vehicle systems, and automatic guided lift and pallet trucks. It provides spinning machines, such as ring spinning and roving frames; weaving machinery; and cotton classing and yarn testing instruments, as well as leases materials handling systems and industrial equipment. The company also offers aerial work platforms; in-house transporters; software; and funding, loan, and other financial services. It is involved in the operation of sports facility and nursing homes; real estate leasing; trucking, warehousing, distribution consulting; building management, construction, and real estate; travel agency, renovation, sale of tube amplifiers, and organizing and running of events; personnel placement, contract office staffing, and patent investigation; management and operation of employee clubs and restaurant management; administrative processing for payroll accounting; and contract manufacturing of electronic devices, as well as sale of hardware. Toyota Industries Corporation was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Ideanomics

(Get Free Report)

Ideanomics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators. This business unit provides solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for the fleet operators of commercial EVs; and zero emission mobility solutions, such as the provision of commercial electric vans, trucks, buses, electric tractors, and two-wheeled transportation, supporting by the provision of energy services and infrastructure for the EV market comprising charging systems, energy storage, and energy generation, including hydrogen and solar, and associated data and management applications. It also offers high-power inductive charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty EVs; manufactures and distributes electric powered tractors; manufactures and sells electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits, as well as electric motorcycles; sells EV bikes, scooters, and batteries under the Treeletrik brand; and designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, as well as performs retrofits to convert diesel powered specialty vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital business unit provides financing services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. This business unit offers solutions for the real estate transactions, including title and escrow, residential and commercial title insurance, and closing and settlement services, as well as specialized offerings for the mortgage industry; and acts as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority-registered broker dealer that operates a platform focused on private equity and debt. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.