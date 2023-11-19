Head-To-Head Comparison: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) vs. NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 5.74% 3.69% 1.52% NexPoint Residential Trust 10.68% 5.91% 1.35%

Volatility & Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 148.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.19 billion 1.36 $41.92 million $0.31 33.55 NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 2.96 -$9.26 million $1.13 26.89

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RLJ Lodging Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.92%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.62%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.