Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

HALO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.73.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,600. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

