GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Acquires A$18,590.00 in Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) insider Bernadette Inglis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.86 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$18,590.00 ($11,840.76).

GWA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GWA Group Company Profile

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

