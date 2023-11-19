Guggenheim Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $340.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.57.

Shares of HD stock opened at $307.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,827 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Home Depot by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

