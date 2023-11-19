Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $137,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Elevance Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

