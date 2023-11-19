Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 189,539 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Oracle worth $382,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 347,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Oracle by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,024. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.63. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $316.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

