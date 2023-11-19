Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $243.60 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Booking were worth $243,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Booking by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Booking by 6.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Booking by 253.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Trading Up 0.2 %

BKNG stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 212,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,318. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,899.31 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,003.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,891.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

