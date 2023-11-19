Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $221.30 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,498,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.19% of Medtronic worth $221,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $74.76. 6,264,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.01. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

