Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $171.09 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,501 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $171,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Salesforce stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,360,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 671,788 shares of company stock valued at $141,136,481. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

