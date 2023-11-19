Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $162.71 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.54% of Keysight Technologies worth $162,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $133.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

