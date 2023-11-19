Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup upped their price target on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Grab
Institutional Trading of Grab
Grab Trading Up 0.6 %
Grab stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.92.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grab will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grab
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.