Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup upped their price target on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Grab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grab

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Grab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 12.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grab by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Grab by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 9.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grab will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.