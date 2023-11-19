Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

