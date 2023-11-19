Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $52,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

