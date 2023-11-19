Global Mofy Metaverse Limited’s (NASDAQ:GMM) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Global Mofy Metaverse’s (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 20th. Global Mofy Metaverse had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Global Mofy Metaverse’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Global Mofy Metaverse Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMM opened at $13.09 on Friday. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs.

