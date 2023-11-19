Gateway Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,726 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

