Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,677,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Herc comprises approximately 2.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Herc worth $229,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth $220,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Herc by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 108.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

NYSE:HRI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.86. 152,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.44. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

