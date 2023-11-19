Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 12,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. 14,077,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,590. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

