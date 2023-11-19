Gabelli Funds LLC Has $31.06 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $31,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,895,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,119. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

