Gabelli Funds LLC Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Steel Partners worth $28,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. 2,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $85,321.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.