Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.88 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $27,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKH. Mizuho decreased their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 453,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,675. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

