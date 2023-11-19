Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. 1,006,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,411. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.