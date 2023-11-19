Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTEK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

