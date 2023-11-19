Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.
NYSE PFO opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.79.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
