Financial Review: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) versus Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) and Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Intact Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $723.12 million 0.42 -$154.36 million $1.05 7.39 Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A $5.20 29.33

Intact Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intact Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Intact Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heritage Insurance pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intact Financial pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Insurance and Intact Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intact Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.50%. Intact Financial has a consensus price target of $186.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Intact Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intact Financial is more favorable than Heritage Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Intact Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 3.71% 18.34% 1.18% Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Intact Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Intact Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, emergency, and recovery services; property management, and reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as distribute indirectly to retail locations through wholesale agency relationships. Further, it offers personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of independent agencies. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance. The company also provides commercial line insurance coverages for a diversified group of businesses; commercial property insurance for the protection of physical assets of the business; and liability coverages comprising commercial general, product, and professional liability, as well as cyber coverage. In addition, it offers commercial vehicle insurance coverages for the protection of commercial auto, fleets, garage operations, light trucks, public vehicles, and the specific needs of the sharing economy. Further, the company provides various personal levels of coverage to customers for their home, motor, pet, and other insurance products; general insurance, specialty lines, and risk management solutions; specialty insurance products for various product and customer groups, including accident and health, technology, ocean and inland marine, builder's risk, and entertainment, as well as financial services and institutions; and various products to specialty property, surety, tuition reimbursement, management liability, and cyber and environmental institutions. The company was formerly known as ING Canada Inc. and changed its name to Intact Financial Corporation in 2009. Intact Financial Corporation was founded in 1809 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.