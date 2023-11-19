Financial Review: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) vs. Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 3 0 2.33 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 17.01%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.96% 4.37% 0.24% Enterprise Bancorp 20.21% 14.14% 0.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Enterprise Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $39.90 billion 0.63 $5.71 billion $2.41 5.06 Enterprise Bancorp $179.38 million 1.91 $42.72 million $3.47 8.07

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The company's Investment Bank segment offers debt origination, merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management services, postal and parcel services; and offers support in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

