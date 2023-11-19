Financial Partners Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,077,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759,151. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.74 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron's quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

