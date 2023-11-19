Financial Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $152.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

