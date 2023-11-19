Financial Partners Group LLC Buys 637 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $147.98. 3,320,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,243. The company has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average of $166.41.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

View Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.